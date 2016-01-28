Peep LassmannBorn 19 March 1948
Peep Lassmann
Peep Lassmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Peep Lassmann (born 19 March 1948 in Tartu) is an Estonian pianist trained at the Moscow Conservatory under Emil Gilels who has served as the rector of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre since 1992. He has performed the Estonian premieres of Olivier Messiaen's Vingt regards sur l'enfant-Jésus and Catalogue d'oiseaux.
Peep Lassmann Tracks
Concerto for four keyboards (BWV.1065) in A minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for four keyboards (BWV.1065) in A minor
Concerto for four keyboards (BWV.1065) in A minor
