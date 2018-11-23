Lori Watson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64f01bba-0edc-4794-8143-84b14e238d6d
Lori Watson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lori Watson is a fiddle player and folk singer who performs traditional and contemporary folk music. She is the first doctor of Artistic Research in Scottish Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lori Watson Tracks
Sort by
In Friendship's Name
Lori Watson
In Friendship's Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Friendship's Name
Last played on
Capernaum
Lori Watson
Capernaum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Capernaum
Performer
Last played on
What A Voice (Blackbird)
Lori Watson
What A Voice (Blackbird)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fine Floors In The Valley
Lori Watson
Fine Floors In The Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fine Floors In The Valley
Performer
Last played on
Yarrow (A Charm)
Lori Watson
Yarrow (A Charm)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yarrow (A Charm)
Last played on
Flooers O The Forest
Lori Watson
Flooers O The Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flooers O The Forest
Performer
Last played on
Fause, Fause
Lori Watson
Fause, Fause
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fause, Fause
Performer
Last played on
October Song
Lori Watson
October Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
October Song
Last played on
Floor
Lori Watson
Floor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floor
Last played on
Lori Watson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist