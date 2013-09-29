Carl BelewBorn 21 April 1931. Died 31 October 1990
Carl Belew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931-04-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64ef6088-309f-4660-91da-a3e4c57ad379
Carl Belew Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Robert Belew (April 21, 1931 – October 31, 1990) was an American country music singer and songwriter. Belew recorded for Decca, RCA Victor, and MCA in the 1950s through 1970s, charting 11 times on Hot Country Songs. He also wrote singles for Johnnie & Jack, Eddy Arnold, Jim Reeves, and others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Belew Tracks
Sort by
Am I That Easy To Forget
Carl Belew
Am I That Easy To Forget
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am I That Easy To Forget
Last played on
Carl Belew Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist