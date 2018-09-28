John Mayer Trio
John Mayer Trio
The John Mayer Trio is an American blues rock band that formed in 2005. Comprising singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer, bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Steve Jordan, the band has released one live album, Try! in 2005. Three of the songs on the album were co-written by Jordan, Mayer, and Palladino, and the album was co-produced by Mayer and Jordan.
