Slim RhodesBorn 1913. Died 10 March 1966
Slim Rhodes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64eba906-c443-4e81-b489-64061c80af1f
Slim Rhodes Biography (Wikipedia)
Slim Rhodes (1912–March 10, 1966), born Ethmer Cletus Rhodes, was an American country music and rockabilly guitarist and vocalist popular during the 1940s and 50s with his band, Slim Rhodes and His Mountaineers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Slim Rhodes Tracks
Sort by
Gonna Romp & Stomp
Slim Rhodes
Gonna Romp & Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Romp & Stomp
Last played on
Take & Give
Slim Rhodes
Take & Give
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take & Give
Last played on
Do What I Do
Slim Rhodes
Do What I Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do What I Do
Last played on
Slim Rhodes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist