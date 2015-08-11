Joan Manuel Serrat i Teresa (born 27 December 1943) is a Spanish musician, singer-songwriter, recording artist, and performer. He is considered one of the most important figures of modern, popular music in both the Spanish and Catalan languages.

Serrat's lyrical style has been influenced by other poets such as Mario Benedetti, Antonio Machado, Miguel Hernández, Rafael Alberti, Federico García Lorca, Pablo Neruda, and León Felipe. He has also recorded songs by Violeta Parra and Víctor Jara. Serrat was one of the pioneers of what is known in Catalan as "Nova Cançó" (Nueva Canción). Joan Manuel Serrat is also known by the names "El noi del Poble-sec" and "El Nano".

His songs were composed in Spanish and Catalan languages.

In several of his statements he has criticized the independence movement of Catalonia and the referendum of 1 October 2017, becoming a figure for Catalans who choose the union of Spain. He has also criticized several times the economic corruption of the independentist Catalan government and the national government of Mariano Rajoy. On several occasions some in the independence movement called for a boycott against the singer-songwriter.