Philip Spalding (born 19 November 1957, London, England) is an English bass player. He is best known as a session musician and player of Fender Precision Bass guitars. He has played and appeared with performing artists such as Mick Jagger, Seal, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Elton John and Randy Crawford.

At an early age he was a successful child model and appeared in a television advertisement for Smiths Crisps. Spalding was a computer operator for a high street bank, before joining rock artist Bernie Tormé in 1976. Later he joined Original Mirrors before beginning a collaboration with Toyah, in December 1980. Whilst with The Toyah band he recorded and co-wrote songs for studio albums and toured with the band, until 1983. Since then he has been a member of GTR and Mike Oldfield's band. More recently he has appeared on albums by Michel Polnareff, Suggs, Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue.

Spalding also recorded all bass tracks on the Lion King soundtrack studio album.