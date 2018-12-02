Tochi Raina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03840vt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64e61fc0-1aac-48f5-bd9c-ef5192f56515
Tochi Raina Biography (Wikipedia)
Tochi Raina (born 2 September 1971) is an Indian singer,Composer and Philosopher, best known as a playback singer in Hindi films. His most notable works include the songs Kabira for the movie "Yeh jawani Hai deeewani", "Iktara" from "Wake up Sid", Ishq Waale Chor Hain for the Hindi movie Kya yahi sach hai with Vishal Khurana, Saibo for the Hindi movie Shor in the City a duet with Shreya Ghosal, Maldar Ki Jeb for the movie Bhindi Baazaar Inc. and Aali Re for the movie No One Killed Jessica. He recorded a music album 'Tochinaamah' consisting 3 song - Saaiyaan, Jamoora and Akela
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tochi Raina Tracks
Sort by
Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol
Tochi Raina
Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03840vt.jpglink
Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol
Last played on
Gal Mitthi Mitthi
Tochi Raina
Gal Mitthi Mitthi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btvyr.jpglink
Kabira
Tochi Raina
Kabira
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03840vt.jpglink
Kabira
Last played on
Saibo
Shreya Ghoshal
Saibo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f6tb4.jpglink
Saibo
Last played on
Dilli
Tochi Raina
Dilli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03840vt.jpglink
Dilli
Last played on
Tochi Raina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist