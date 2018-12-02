Tochi Raina (born 2 September 1971) is an Indian singer,Composer and Philosopher, best known as a playback singer in Hindi films. His most notable works include the songs Kabira for the movie "Yeh jawani Hai deeewani", "Iktara" from "Wake up Sid", Ishq Waale Chor Hain for the Hindi movie Kya yahi sach hai with Vishal Khurana, Saibo for the Hindi movie Shor in the City a duet with Shreya Ghosal, Maldar Ki Jeb for the movie Bhindi Baazaar Inc. and Aali Re for the movie No One Killed Jessica. He recorded a music album 'Tochinaamah' consisting 3 song - Saaiyaan, Jamoora and Akela