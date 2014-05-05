DoomridersFormed 2004
Doomriders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64ddf06c-850f-46ab-9552-10ef69647d8b
Doomriders Biography (Wikipedia)
Doomriders is a heavy metal band from Boston, Massachusetts. The band has released three albums on Deathwish, Inc. The band's vocalist/guitarist Nate Newton also plays bass in Converge and guitar in Old Man Gloom. Jebb Riley formerly played bass in There Were Wires. Doomriders have toured with Coliseum and Saviours. The band began work on their third studio album in 2011 with an expected release date in 2013 through Deathwish. Doomriders released Grand Blood on October 15, 2013.
In October 2014, Chris Pupecki and former Doomriders drummer Chris Bevilacqua released a self-titled EP through Magic Bullet Records under the name Wormwood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doomriders Tracks
Sort by
Dead Friends
Doomriders
Dead Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Friends
Last played on
New Pyramids
Doomriders
New Pyramids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Pyramids
Last played on
Come Alive
Doomriders
Come Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Alive
Last played on
Bear Witness
Doomriders
Bear Witness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bear Witness
Last played on
Doomriders Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist