Doomriders is a heavy metal band from Boston, Massachusetts. The band has released three albums on Deathwish, Inc. The band's vocalist/guitarist Nate Newton also plays bass in Converge and guitar in Old Man Gloom. Jebb Riley formerly played bass in There Were Wires. Doomriders have toured with Coliseum and Saviours. The band began work on their third studio album in 2011 with an expected release date in 2013 through Deathwish. Doomriders released Grand Blood on October 15, 2013.

In October 2014, Chris Pupecki and former Doomriders drummer Chris Bevilacqua released a self-titled EP through Magic Bullet Records under the name Wormwood.