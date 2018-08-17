ZiazanSoprano/contralto, lutenist, trumpeter
Ziazan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64dd9f2d-8f29-4d7c-85bc-0ca08f8ab0b0
Ziazan Tracks
Sort by
Psyché
Émile Paladilhe
Psyché
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psyché
Last played on
Nightingale, you sing my sorrow (from '1000 Songs')
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
Nightingale, you sing my sorrow (from '1000 Songs')
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nightingale, you sing my sorrow (from '1000 Songs')
Last played on
Mignonne, allons voir si la rose
Anon. 16th Century & Ziazan
Mignonne, allons voir si la rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mignonne, allons voir si la rose
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist