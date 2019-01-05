Judie Tzuke
Judie Tzuke Biography (Wikipedia)
Judie Tzuke (born Judie Myers, 3 April 1956) is an English singer-songwriter. She is best known for her 1979 hit "Stay with Me till Dawn", which reached number 16 on the UK Singles Chart.
Judie Tzuke Performances & Interviews
- Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven & Julia Fordham - Stay With Me Till Dawnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06sfwk5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06sfwk5.jpg2018-11-15T11:39:17.000ZPerforming live for The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06rvcmf
Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven & Julia Fordham - Stay With Me Till Dawn
- Michael Ball talks Woman to Womanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06qvbtv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06qvbtv.jpg2018-11-05T16:31:00.000ZJudie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham have joined forces and released an album that they're currently touring and tell Michael what it's like working together.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06qv7zf
Michael Ball talks Woman to Woman
- Judie Tzuke: "Things just happened as they do..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0694xl6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0694xl6.jpg2018-06-05T06:28:00.000ZSinger songwriter Judie describes how she came up with her two best known tunes in a day.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0692w1n
Judie Tzuke: "Things just happened as they do..."
- Judie Tzuke is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038wvsf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038wvsf.jpg2015-11-29T20:50:00.000ZJudie Tzuke is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p038wvtq
Judie Tzuke is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Fame
- Judie Tzuke Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021f9sy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021f9sy.jpg2014-06-22T14:05:00.000ZJudie performed the incredible Stay With Me Till Dawn livehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021fcmp
Judie Tzuke Live in Session
Judie Tzuke Tracks
Stay With Me Till Dawn
Judie Tzuke
Stay With Me Till Dawn
Stay With Me Till Dawn
A Photo Every Christmas
Judie Tzuke
A Photo Every Christmas
A Photo Every Christmas
if (When You Go)
Judie Tzuke
if (When You Go)
if (When You Go)
Safe
Beverley Craven
Safe
Safe
Fall At Your Feet
Judie Tzuke
Fall At Your Feet
Fall At Your Feet
Judie Tzuke
Stay With Me Till Dawn
Judie Tzuke
Judie Tzuke
Performer
For You
Judie Tzuke
For You
For You
City Of Swimming Pools - Paris Theatre 1981
Judie Tzuke
City Of Swimming Pools - Paris Theatre 1981
Chinatown - Paris Theatre 1981
Judie Tzuke
Chinatown - Paris Theatre 1981
Chinatown - Paris Theatre 1981
Black Furs - Paris Theatre 1981
Judie Tzuke
Black Furs - Paris Theatre 1981
Black Furs - Paris Theatre 1981
Stay With Me Till Dawn - Paris Theatre 1981
Judie Tzuke
Stay With Me Till Dawn - Paris Theatre 1981
Higher And Higher - Paris Theatre 1981
Judie Tzuke
Higher And Higher - Paris Theatre 1981
Sukarita - Paris Theatre 1981
Judie Tzuke
Sukarita - Paris Theatre 1981
Sukarita - Paris Theatre 1981
You Are The Pheonix - Paris Theatre 1981
Judie Tzuke
You Are The Pheonix - Paris Theatre 1981
Upcoming Events
5
Apr
2019
Judie Tzuke, Julia Fordham and Beverley Craven
Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Middlesbrough, UK
2
Jun
2019
Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham
Buxton Opera House, Stoke On Trent, UK
5
Jun
2019
Judie Tzuke, Julia Fordham and Beverley Craven
Wyvern Theatre, Swindon, UK
7
Jun
2019
Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham
Cadogan Hall, London, UK
8
Jun
2019
Judie Tzuke, Julia Fordham and Beverley Craven
Lyric Theatre, The Lowry, Manchester, UK
