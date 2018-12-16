Michael BojesenBorn 7 August 1960
Michael Bojesen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04v6447.jpg
1960-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64d8b300-384b-47d1-9ac9-5364f5b03e2c
Michael Bojesen Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Bojesen (born 7 August 1960) is a Danish conductor, composer, choirmaster and arranger. He is the current head of Copenhagen Opera Festival and will assume the position as director of Malmö Opera on 1 January 2017. He won the Danish annual prize for choral composition in 1998.
