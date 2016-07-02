Ellen HanleyMusical theatre performer. Born 15 May 1926. Died 12 February 2007
Ellen Hanley (May 15, 1926 – February 12, 2007) was a musical theater performer best known for playing Fiorello H. LaGuardia's first wife in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Fiorello!. She was related to the British writers James and Gerald Hanley, and the playwright, novelist, and scriptwriter William Hanley was her brother.
I Deserve Better
I Deserve Better
Lost In Paris
Lost In Paris
Lost In Paris
