Sue & Sunny
Sue & Sunny Biography (Wikipedia)
Sue and Sunny were a British vocal duo and session singers operating in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Although sisters, their full stage names were Sue Glover and Sunny Leslie. For three years they were members of British pop group The Brotherhood of Man.
