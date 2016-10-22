Daniel Decatur Emmett19th century songwriter. Born 29 October 1815. Died 28 June 1904
Daniel Decatur Emmett
1815-10-29
Daniel Decatur Emmett Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Decatur "Dan" Emmett (October 29, 1815 – June 28, 1904) was an American songwriter, entertainer, and founder of the first troupe of the blackface minstrel tradition, the Virginia Minstrels.
Daniel Decatur Emmett Tracks
It's a Grand Life (1953) - I Wish I Was In Dixie
