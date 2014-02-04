Lenny Kuhr (born 22 February 1950 in Eindhoven) is a Dutch singer-songwriter.

In 1967 she started a singing career in the Netherlands, performing songs in the French chanson tradition. In 1969 she represented the Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest with her composition De Troubadour (lyrics by David Hartsema; orchestra conducted by Franz de Kok). She was one of the four winners that year.

In the early seventies Kuhr was more successful in France than in her home country. She topped the French charts in 1972 with the song Jesus Christo and performed in the shows of Georges Brassens.

In 1980 she had her biggest hit in the Netherlands: Visite, a song she performed together with the French group Les Poppys. She has been releasing records ever since, though without major chart success.

In 1982 Kuhr hosted the Nationaal Songfestival, the Dutch national heat for Eurovision.

Kuhr was one of the artists who recorded the song Shalom from Holland (written by Simon Hammelburg and Ron Klipstein) as a token of solidarity to the Israeli people, threatened by missiles from Iraq, during the first Gulf War in 1991.