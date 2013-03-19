HacrideFormed 2001
Hacride Biography (Wikipedia)
Hacride is a French progressive metal band. Formed in 2001 with musicians coming from an array of different bands, musical backgrounds and styles their sound has evolved from the raw extremities and odd time signatures of technical death metal to one that is more progressive and avant-garde.
Overcome
Overcome
Overcome
