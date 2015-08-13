The Fraternity of Man was an American blues rock and psychedelic rock group from the 1960s. They are most famous for their 1968 song "Don't Bogart Me," which was featured in the 1969 road movie Easy Rider. Its original members included three musicians from Lowell George's band The Factory – Richie Hayward (later of Little Feat), Warren Klein, and Martin Kibbee – who joined Elliot Ingber from the Mothers of Invention and Larry Stash Wagner. Blues leads were handled by Ingber, and psychedelic leads were played by Klein, including "Oh No I Don't Believe It" (widely attributed to Ingber due to his association with the Mothers). The band broke up after recording two albums.