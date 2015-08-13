Fraternity of ManFormed 1968. Disbanded 1970
Fraternity of Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64cbcf4d-ecc6-4ce7-ad25-aacef2fc6f51
Fraternity of Man Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fraternity of Man was an American blues rock and psychedelic rock group from the 1960s. They are most famous for their 1968 song "Don't Bogart Me," which was featured in the 1969 road movie Easy Rider. Its original members included three musicians from Lowell George's band The Factory – Richie Hayward (later of Little Feat), Warren Klein, and Martin Kibbee – who joined Elliot Ingber from the Mothers of Invention and Larry Stash Wagner. Blues leads were handled by Ingber, and psychedelic leads were played by Klein, including "Oh No I Don't Believe It" (widely attributed to Ingber due to his association with the Mothers). The band broke up after recording two albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fraternity of Man Tracks
Sort by
Don't Bogart Me
Fraternity of Man
Don't Bogart Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Bogart Me
Last played on
Fraternity of Man Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist