Thibaut Jean-Marie Michel Berland (born October 5, 1981), known by his stage name Breakbot, is a French producer and a DJ who has been signed with Ed Banger Records since May 2009.

He studied at Supinfocom, a computer graphics university. He co-directed one short film Overtime with Oury Atlan and Damien Ferrié. The short won the Ottawa International Animation Festival award for "Best Graduate Film" in 2005 and the Internationales Trickfilmfestival Stuttgart "Young Animation Award" in 2006. Thibaut Berland also prepared advertisements and videos.

Breakbot is most recognized for his remixes. His reworkings of songs by artists including Röyksopp, Digitalism, and Chromeo are among his most popular. The music video of "Baby I'm Yours" featuring Irfane was directed by Irina Dakeva and became a summer hit MTV Pulse, France. The music video was nominated for "Best budget pop/dance/urban video" and "Best animation in a video" during the UK Music Video Awards on October 12, 2010.

In February 2016, he released his new album, Still Waters, produced with his acolyte Irfane Khan-Acito, and his track Star Tripper was included in Star Wars Headspace, a Star-Wars themed music album released by Disney.