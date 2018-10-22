ShankarL. Shankar. Born 26 April 1950
Lakshminarayana Shankar (born 26 April 1950), also known as L. Shankar and Shenkar, is an Indian-born American violinist, singer, and composer. In the 1970s he formed the band Shakti with British guitarist John McLaughlin. His style combines jazz and Indian classical music, though he also worked in pop and rock, as with Peter Gabriel.
La danse du bonheur
John McLaughlin
La danse du bonheur
La danse du bonheur
The Feeling Begins
Peter Gabriel
The Feeling Begins
The Feeling Begins
Bumbro, Bumbro
Shankar
Bumbro, Bumbro
Bumbro, Bumbro
Samayamidhe - Budha Manohari - Ad
L. Subramaniam
Samayamidhe - Budha Manohari - Ad
Samayamidhe - Budha Manohari - Ad
Aage Peeche
Shankar
Aage Peeche
Aage Peeche
Mitwa
Shafqat Amanat Ali & Shankar
Mitwa
Mitwa
Performer
Uff Teri Ada
Shankar
Uff Teri Ada
Uff Teri Ada
