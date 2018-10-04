New Riders of the Purple SageFormed 1969
New Riders of the Purple Sage
1969
Biography (Wikipedia)
New Riders of the Purple Sage is an American country rock band. The group emerged from the psychedelic rock scene in San Francisco, California, in 1969, and its original lineup included several members of the Grateful Dead. Their best known song is "Panama Red". The band is sometimes referred to as the New Riders, or as NRPS.
Tracks
I Don't Know You
Farewell Angelina
Glendale Train
Panama Red
You Angel You
Garden Of Eden
Lonesome LA Cowboy
Sweet Lovin' One
On My Way Back Home
Kick In The Head
Portland Woman
Groupie
Last Lonely Eagle
