Joe Arroyo
1955-11-01
Joe Arroyo Biography (Wikipedia)
Álvaro José Arroyo González (also known as Joe Arroyo or El Joe; 1 November 1955 – 26 July 2011) was a Colombian salsa and tropical music singer, composer and songwriter. He was considered one of the greatest performers of Caribbean music in his country.
La Rebellion
Rebelión
La Noche
Por Ti No Morire
La Verdad Rebelion
