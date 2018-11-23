Carlo James Curley (August 24, 1952 – August 11, 2012) was an American classical concert organist who lived much of his later life in Great Britain.

Curley was born into a musical family in Monroe, North Carolina, USA, and attended the North Carolina School of the Arts and by the age of 15 was organist at a large Baptist church in Atlanta, Georgia. He subsequently studied with Virgil Fox, Robert Elmore, George Thalben-Ball and Arthur Poister. His long-time friend and confidant Robert Noehren was another noted influence. At 18 he was director of music at Girard College in Philadelphia. Curley developed his performance style in the manner of Virgil Fox, with respect to popularising classical organ music popular to a wider audience, which included his arrangements and transcriptions of pieces from other classical genres.

He was the resident organist at the Alexandra Palace in the 1970s and was the first classical organist to perform a solo organ recital at the White House for President Jimmy Carter. He also played before several European heads of state and toured extensively throughout the world, earning the marketing nickname "the Pavarotti of the Organ". He was one of only a few concert organists worldwide who supported themselves exclusively by giving recitals, concerts and master classes, without any supplement from teaching or church position.