Trevor BolderBritish bassist. Born 9 June 1950. Died 21 May 2013
Trevor Bolder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-06-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64c596f6-45a1-4834-8cff-25eddff998a3
Trevor Bolder Biography (Wikipedia)
Trevor Bolder (9 June 1950 – 21 May 2013) was an English rock musician, songwriter and record producer. He is best known for his long association with Uriah Heep and his tenure with The Spiders from Mars, the one-time backing band for David Bowie, although he also played alongside a variety of musicians from the early 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trevor Bolder Tracks
Sort by
The Prettiest Star
Trevor Bolder
The Prettiest Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
The Prettiest Star
Last played on
Lady Stardust
Trevor Bolder
Lady Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
Lady Stardust
Last played on
Hang On to Yourself
Trevor Bolder
Hang On to Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
Hang On to Yourself
Last played on
Quicksand
David Bowie
Quicksand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
Quicksand
Last played on
Back to artist