Graeme Duffin (born 28 February 1956) is a British musician. He has played guitar for the Scottish pop band Wet Wet Wet since 1983.

However he has never officially been a band member, nor has he appeared in band photographs or interviews. The band were suspected of keeping him hidden for image purposes but it may have been Duffin's own choice due to his life-long stammer. He is a Christian.

In an interview with British Stammering Association trustee Eddie Phillips (Speaking Out, Autumn 2004, page 3) Duffin describes his experience of stammering severely during a radio interview in which he was attempting to discuss his work with Wet Wet Wet:

In addition to his role as a guitarist with the Wets and Director of the Foundry Music Lab, Duffin is actively involved in the work of the British Stammering Association Scotland, and is also an instructor/facilitator for the McGuire Programme.

In February 2006, Duffin opened Foundry Music Lab, a recording/rehearsal/teaching facility with two of his friends, Ted Blakeway and Sandy Jones, in Motherwell.