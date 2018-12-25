Taverner Players
Taverner Players
Taverner Players Biography (Wikipedia)
The Taverner Choir, Consort and Players is a British music ensemble which specialises in the performance of Early and Baroque music. The ensemble is made up of a baroque orchestra (the Players), a vocal consort (the Consort) and a Choir. Performers place emphasis on a historically informed performance practice and players work with restored or replicated period instruments.
The group is named after the 16th-century English composer John Taverner.
Taverner Players Tracks
Weihnachtsmusik (Christmas Music)
Arnold Schoenberg
Weihnachtsmusik (Christmas Music)
Weihnachtsmusik (Christmas Music)
Branle de l'Officiel (Ding! Dong! Merrily on high)
Trad.
Branle de l'Officiel (Ding! Dong! Merrily on high)
Branle de l'Officiel (Ding! Dong! Merrily on high)
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
Henry Purcell
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
Dixit Dominus
Claudio Monteverdi
Dixit Dominus
Dixit Dominus
In Ecclesiis
Giovanni Gabrieli
In Ecclesiis
In Ecclesiis
If Love Now Reynyd
King Henry VIII of England
If Love Now Reynyd
If Love Now Reynyd
Three parts upon a ground
Henry Purcell
Three parts upon a ground
Three parts upon a ground
Sonata a 22
Giovanni Gabrieli
Sonata a 22
Sonata a 22
Sonata pian' e forte
Giovanni Gabrieli
Sonata pian' e forte
Sonata pian' e forte
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Concerto in B flat major for harp and orchestra, Op 4 No 6
George Frideric Handel
Concerto in B flat major for harp and orchestra, Op 4 No 6
Concerto in B flat major for harp and orchestra, Op 4 No 6
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Johann Pachelbel
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
Stille Nacht (Silent Night)
Franz Xaver Gruber
Stille Nacht (Silent Night)
Stille Nacht (Silent Night)
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Claudio Monteverdi
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Fa la sol (a3)
William Cornysh
Fa la sol (a3)
Fa la sol (a3)
My Lady Carey'S Dompe [c.1525]
Anonymous, Andrew Parrott, Taverner Players & Taverner Choir
My Lady Carey'S Dompe [c.1525]
My Lady Carey'S Dompe [c.1525]
Dixit Dominus Meo (Dixit Dominus)
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus Meo (Dixit Dominus)
Dixit Dominus Meo (Dixit Dominus)
Fa la sol
William Cornysh
Fa la sol
Fa la sol
Weihnachtsmusik for 2 violins, cello, harmonium and piano
Arnold Schoenberg
Weihnachtsmusik for 2 violins, cello, harmonium and piano
Weihnachtsmusik for 2 violins, cello, harmonium and piano
Canzona Z.860ii (for the Funeral of Queen Mary)
Henry Purcell
Canzona Z.860ii (for the Funeral of Queen Mary)
Canzona Z.860ii (for the Funeral of Queen Mary)
Weihnachtshistorie
Heinrich Schütz
Weihnachtshistorie
Weihnachtshistorie
Saeviat Tellus
George Frideric Handel
Saeviat Tellus
Saeviat Tellus
Thou knowest, Lord Z.58C (Funeral Music for Queen Mary)
Henry Purcell
Thou knowest, Lord Z.58C (Funeral Music for Queen Mary)
Thou knowest, Lord Z.58C (Funeral Music for Queen Mary)
Beatus Vir
Claudio Monteverdi
Beatus Vir
Beatus Vir
Canon and Gigue in D major
Johann Pachelbel
Canon and Gigue in D major
Canon and Gigue in D major
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Johann Pachelbel
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 (HWV.232), no.1; Dixit Dominus Domino meo (Chorus)
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 (HWV.232), no.1; Dixit Dominus Domino meo (Chorus)
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 (HWV.232), no.1; Dixit Dominus Domino meo (Chorus)
Dido and Aeneas Act 3 finale
Taverner Choir
Dido and Aeneas Act 3 finale
Dido and Aeneas Act 3 finale
Echo Dance of Furies
Andrew Parrott
Echo Dance of Furies
Echo Dance of Furies
Dixit Dominus (ii) [1640] for 8 voices, 2 vn, 4 va/trbn
Claudio Monteverdi
Dixit Dominus (ii) [1640] for 8 voices, 2 vn, 4 va/trbn
Dixit Dominus (ii) [1640] for 8 voices, 2 vn, 4 va/trbn
Blessed be that Maid Marie
Trad. arr. Staines Morris, Taverner Players & Andrew Parrott
Blessed be that Maid Marie
Blessed be that Maid Marie
Branle de l'Officiel (Ding Dong merrily on high)
Taverner Players
Branle de l'Officiel (Ding Dong merrily on high)
Branle de l'Officiel (Ding Dong merrily on high)
I know that my Redeemer liveth (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
I know that my Redeemer liveth (Messiah)
I know that my Redeemer liveth (Messiah)
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
Dido and Aeneas - opera in 3 acts Z.626
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas - opera in 3 acts Z.626
Dido and Aeneas - opera in 3 acts Z.626
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Pavan in G minor Z.752 for 4 instruments
Henry Purcell
Pavan in G minor Z.752 for 4 instruments
Pavan in G minor Z.752 for 4 instruments
Canon, orch. unknown [orig. 3vn & bc]
Johann Pachelbel
Canon, orch. unknown [orig. 3vn & bc]
Canon, orch. unknown [orig. 3vn & bc]
Selva morale Ab aeterno ordinata sum
Taverner Consort
Selva morale Ab aeterno ordinata sum
Selva morale Ab aeterno ordinata sum
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-22T04:34:53
22
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 02 - The Florentine Intermedi of 1589
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-19T04:34:53
19
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 02 - The Florentine Intermedi of 1589
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-03T04:34:53
3
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-09T04:34:53
9
Sep
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-14T04:34:53
14
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist