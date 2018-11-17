Mick JenkinsBorn 16 April 1991
Mick Jenkins
1991-04-16
Mick Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Jayson Mick Jenkins (born April 16, 1991) is an American hip hop recording artist. Based in Chicago, he is signed to Cinematic Music Group. His debut album, The Healing Component, was released on September 23, 2016, followed by Pieces of a Man on October 26, 2018.
Consensual Seduction
Smoking Song
Padded Locks (feat. Ghostface Killah)
Stress Fracture (feat. Mikahl Anthony)
U Turn
No Sidekicks (feat. Mick Jenkins)
Energies
Pressed For Time (feat. GoldLink)
Aurora Borealis
Spread Love
Hyssop Of Love (feat. Mick Jenkins)
It's Love (Radio 1 Piano Session, 26 Oct 16)
Drowning (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)
Communicate
Angles
Daniel's Bloom
Outro (Radio 1 Piano Session)
Get Up Get Down
