Paul SimononBorn 15 December 1955
Paul Simonon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64c43453-f396-42b1-bff5-01644d710d94
Paul Simonon Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Gustave Simonon (born 15 December 1955) is an English musician and artist best known as the bassist for The Clash. More recent work includes his involvement in the supergroup The Good, the Bad & the Queen and playing on the Gorillaz album, Plastic Beach in 2010, which along with Albarn saw him reunite with Mick Jones.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Simonon Tracks
Sort by
Jimmy Jazz
Topper Headon
Jimmy Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41xg.jpglink
Jimmy Jazz
Last played on
Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones & Paul Simonon)
Gorillaz
Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones & Paul Simonon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlkm.jpglink
Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones & Paul Simonon)
Last played on
Hero
Mick Jones
Hero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tnbkg.jpglink
Hero
Last played on
Hero
Mick Jones, Frank Ocean, Diplo & Paul Simonon
Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hero
Performer
Last played on
Hero
Mick Jones, Frank Ocean, Paul Simonon & Diplo
Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hero
Performer
Last played on
Hero
Frank Hero
Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hero
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist