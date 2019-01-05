Cindy BlackmanBorn 18 November 1959
Cindy Blackman
1959-11-18
Cindy Blackman Biography (Wikipedia)
Cindy Blackman Santana (born November 18, 1959), sometimes known as Cindy Blackman, is an American jazz and rock drummer. Blackman has recorded several jazz albums as solo act and has performed with Pharoah Sanders, Sonny Simmons, Ron Carter, Sam Rivers, Cassandra Wilson, Angela Bofill, Buckethead, Bill Laswell and Joe Henderson. She was influenced early in her career by seeing Tony Williams perform. In 1997 she recorded the instructional video Multiplicity. "To me, jazz is the highest form of music that you can play because of the creative requirements", says Blackman. Blackman is married to rock guitarist Carlos Santana.
Cindy Blackman Tracks
A Banana For Ron
Cindy Blackman
A Banana For Ron
A Banana For Ron
You Had Me
Raymond Angry
You Had Me
You Had Me
Vashkar Reprise
Cindy Blackman
Vashkar Reprise
Vashkar Reprise
Love Song
Cindy Blackman
Love Song
Love Song
Vashkar
Cindy Blackman
Vashkar
Vashkar
