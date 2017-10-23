Berthold GoldschmidtBorn 18 January 1903. Died 17 October 1996
Berthold Goldschmidt (18 January 1903 – 17 October 1996) was a German Jewish composer who spent most of his life in England. The suppression of his work by Nazi Germany, as well as the disdain with which many Modernist critics elsewhere dismissed his "anachronistic" lyricism, stranded the composer in the wilderness for many years before he was given a revival in his final decade.
Fantasy for Oboe, Cello and Harp
Berthold Goldschmidt
Fantasy for Oboe, Cello and Harp
Fantasy for Oboe, Cello and Harp
Der Verflossene
Berthold Goldschmidt
Der Verflossene
Der Verflossene
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-13
13
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
