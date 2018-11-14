Cyril ScottBorn 27 September 1879. Died 31 December 1970
Cyril Scott
Cyril Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyril Meir Scott (27 September 1879 – 31 December 1970) was an English composer, writer, and poet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Cyril Scott Tracks
Dagobah; Scherzo in A flat major
Symphonic Dance Op.22 no.1
Lullaby, Op.57 No.2 arr. cello & piano
Lord Randall
Lotus Land
Bumble-bees
Lotus Land Op.47, 1. No
Lotus Land Op.47, 1. No
Bumblebees
Lotus Land (Op.47 No.1) [version for piano]
Overture Pelleas and Melisande
Concerto for violin and orchestra
Cyril Scott Cello Concerto
Lotus Land, Op 47 No 1
Soirée japonaise, Op 67 No 4
Early one Morning
Lotus Land, Op.47 No.1 vers. for piano solo
Lotus land
Overture to Pelleas and Melisanda, Op. 5
Lotus Land (Op.47 No.1)
Sonnet No. 1
Soiree Japonaise
Soiree Japonaise
3 Symphonic dances, rev. from "Symphony no.2"
Paradise Birds (from Poems)
Cornish Boat Song
Rustle Of Spring
Past BBC Events
Proms 1931: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evczp6
Queen's Hall
1931-09-15
15
Sep
1931
Proms 1931: Prom 33
Queen's Hall
Proms 1924: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4zmxj
Queen's Hall
1924-10-16
16
Oct
1924
Proms 1924: Prom 59
Queen's Hall
Proms 1921: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edzfhn
Queen's Hall
1921-09-17
17
Sep
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
