Golden Features
Golden Features
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64bdfb5e-cbf4-4b4d-b939-1086fb4673f2
Golden Features Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas George Stell (born 1981), known professionally as Golden Features, is an Australian deep house / dance DJ and producer currently signed to Warner Bros. Records. Three singles, "Tell Me" featuring Nicole Millar, "No One" featuring Thelma Plum, and "Wolfie" featuring Julia Stone; received listener's votes for the Triple J Hottest 100. They were listed, successively, at No. 101 in 2014, No. 92 in 2015, and No. 70 in 2016. Golden Features performed at the Hard festival and then toured the United States supporting Alison Wonderland in 2016. His debut album, Sect (26 July 2018), reached No. 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Golden Features Tracks
Sort by
Worship (Madeaux Remix)
Golden Features
Worship (Madeaux Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worship (Madeaux Remix)
Last played on
Laser Beams
Golden Features
Laser Beams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laser Beams
Last played on
No One (feat. Thelma Plum)
Golden Features
No One (feat. Thelma Plum)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One (feat. Thelma Plum)
Last played on
Tell Me (feat. Nicole Millar)
Golden Features
Tell Me (feat. Nicole Millar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmppk.jpglink
Tell Me (feat. Nicole Millar)
Last played on
Golden Features Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist