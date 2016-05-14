Fra Lippo LippiFormed 1980
Fra Lippo Lippi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64bddf6f-ae06-4970-96e8-e171cd21292e
Fra Lippo Lippi Biography (Wikipedia)
Fra Lippo Lippi is a Norwegian band. They had several hits in the 1980s, such as "Shouldn't Have to Be Like That", "Everytime I See You" and "Light and Shade", and recorded a new album as late as 2002. The band name is derived from Robert Browning's poem about the Renaissance painter Filippo Lippi.
Fra Lippo Lippi Tracks
We Move As OnE
Antigone Rising
We Move As OnE
We Move As OnE
Last played on
Shouldn't Have To Be Like That
Fra Lippo Lippi
Shouldn't Have To Be Like That
Shouldn't Have To Be Like That
Last played on
I Got You
Fra Lippo Lippi
I Got You
I Got You
Last played on
Falling For You (CYGN remix)
Fra Lippo Lippi
Falling For You (CYGN remix)
Falling For You (CYGN remix)
Last played on
What you done to me
Fra Lippo Lippi
What you done to me
What you done to me
Last played on
