Andy Cutting
Born 18 March 1969
Andy Cutting
1969-03-18
Andy Cutting Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Cutting (born 18 March 1969) is an English folk musician and composer. He plays melodeon and is best known for writing and performing traditional English folk and his own original compositions which combine English and French traditions with wider influences. He is three times winner of the Folk Musician of the Year award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and has appeared on around 50 albums, both as a solo artist and in collaboration with other musicians. He was born in Harrow, London and is married with three children.
Andy Cutting Tracks
Gather The Owls / Train On The Island
Nancy Kerr
Last played on
The Weaver's Daughter
Andy Cutting
Last played on
Pretty Nancy
Andy Cutting
Last played on
The Abbess
Andy Cutting
Millford
Andy Cutting
Lola Flexen
Andy Cutting
Kettle Drum (The Dancing Master)
John Playford
Last played on
Seven Years
Nancy Kerr
Last played on
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
John McCusker
Last played on
Potato / Theatre
Andy Cutting
Last played on
The Cruel Mother
Trad, Nancy Kerr & Andy Cutting
Composer
Last played on
Seven Years
Nancy Kerr
Last played on
Richmond Cotillion
Martin Simpson
Last played on
Charlie / Come Back
Andy Cutting
Last played on
Uphill Way
Andy Cutting
Last played on
Pretty Crowing Chicken
Martin Simpson
Last played on
Dark Honey
Martin Simpson
Last played on
Charlie Come Here
Andy Cutting
Last played on
Shallow Brown
Trad., Andy Cutting, Mark Emerson, Mark Lockhart, Dudley Phillips, Huw Warren, June Tabor & June Tabor
Composer
Last played on
dark honey
Andy Cutting
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T04:58:39
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
