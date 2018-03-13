Jesse & Joy is a Mexican pop duo formed in 2005 by brother and sister; Jesse, male (born December 31, 1982, as Jesse Eduardo Huerta Uecke) and Joy, female (born June 20, 1986, as Tirzah Joy Huerta Uecke), from Mexico City. With a 2017 Grammy win for Best Latin Pop Album, Un Besito Más, and six Latin Grammy's, the duo released their latest single, “3 A.M.,” a collaboration with Cuban duo Gente De Zona.