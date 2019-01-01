Harvey Reid is a musician living in York, Maine. He won the 1981 National Fingerpicking Guitar Competition and the 1982 International Autoharp competition. In 1996, Acoustic Guitar magazine listed Harvey's album Steel Drivin' Man as one of the top 10 essential folk albums/CDs of all time.[citation needed] He has 19 records available from Woodpecker Records.

Often referred to as a troubadour or minstrel singer as well as a folk singer, Harvey is considered a master of many musical instruments including the six and twelve string acoustic guitar, slide guitar (dobro), six string banjo, and autoharp.

Reid is married to Joyce Andersen, an accomplished fiddler, guitarist and singer/songwriter who has appeared on several of Harvey's albums/CDs.