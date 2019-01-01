Christian ThielemannGerman conductor. Born 1 April 1959
Christian Thielemann
1959-04-01
Christian Thielemann Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Thielemann (born 1 April 1959 in West Berlin) is a German conductor. He is Chief Conductor of the Staatskapelle Dresden and the Director of the Salzburg Easter Festival.
Radetzky-Marsch op.228.
Johann Strauss II
An der schonen blauen Donau, On the Beautiful Blue Danube Waltz op.325
Johann Strauss II
Im Sturmschritt, (At the Double Quick), polka schnell,op.348
Johann Strauss II
Spharenklange Walzer Music of the Spheres Waltz, op.235
Josef Strauss
Lob der Frauen, In Praise of Women, Polka mazur, op.315
Johann Strauss II
Entr'acte Valse Entr'act Waltz
Joseph Hellmesberger, Jr.
Egytischer Marsch (Egyptian March) op.335
Johann Strauss II
Csardas from the opera Ritter Pasman
Johann Strauss II
Eva-Walzer (Eva Waltz) from Ritter Pasman
Johann Strauss II
Opern-Soiree, Polka Francaise op.162
Eduard Strauss
Di Bajadere (The Bayadere), polka schnell op.351
Johann Strauss II
Kunsterlleben (Artist's Life), waltz, op.316
Johann Strauss II
Die Tanzerin (The Dancer), polka Francaise, op.227
Johann Strauss II
Overture Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron)
Johann Strauss II
Mit Extrapost, Polka schnell Op.259
Eduard Strauss
Nordseebilder Waltz er (North Sea Waltz)
Johann Strauss II
Express/ Polka schnell op.311
Johann Strauss II
Elfenreigen (Dance of the Elves)
Joseph Hellmesberger, Jr.
Transactions Waltz
Josef Strauss
Schönfeld-March, op. 422
Carl Michael Ziehrer
A Romantic Suite Op. 125: mvt. II - scherzo. vivace
Max Reger
Symphony No 2 in C major, Op 61 (2nd mvt)
Robert Schumann
Symphony No.7 - 3rd movement - Presto
Ludwig van Beethoven
Konzertstuck Op.86 for four horns and orchestra - Lebhaft
Robert Schumann
Des Knaben Wunderhorn Vers. For Voice & Orch: Lied Des Verfolgten In Turm
Gustav Mahler
Des Knaben Wunderhorn Vers. For Voice & Orch: Wo Die Schönen Trompeten Blasen
Gustav Mahler
Waldseligkeit, Op 49 No 1
Richard Strauss
Verführung, Op 33 No 1
Richard Strauss
Ständchen, Op 17 No 2
Richard Strauss
Palestrina; Prelude to Act 3
Hans Pfitzner
Konzertstück in F major, Op 86 (1st mvt)
Robert Schumann
Als mir dein Lied erklang, Op 68 No 4
Richard Strauss
Säusle, liebe Myrthe, Op 68 No 3
Richard Strauss
Ich wollt' ein Sträusslein binden, Op 68 No 2
Richard Strauss
An die Nacht, Op 68 No 1
Richard Strauss
Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Urlicht
Gustav Mahler
Das Bachlein, Op. 88 No. 1
Richard Strauss
Manfred Overture
Robert Schumann
Lohengrin (Act 1 Prelude)
Richard Wagner
The Mastersingers of Nuremberg: Prelude
Richard Wagner
Parsifal (Prelude)
Richard Wagner
Symphony no.8 - 3rd mvt
Anton Bruckner
Hans Heiling: Overture
Heinrich Marschner, Vienna Philharmonic & Christian Thielemann
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
Richard Strauss
Palestrina: Prelude Act 1
Hans Pfitzner
Parsifal: Good Friday Music
Richard Wagner
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Otto Nicolai
Tannhäuser: Overture
Richard Wagner
