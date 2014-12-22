FF5 (formerly known as Family Force 5, The Phamily, Ground Noise and The Brothers) is an American Christian rock band from Atlanta, Georgia. The band formed in 2005 by brothers Solomon "Soul Glow Activatur", Joshua "Fatty", and Jacob "Crouton" Olds along with their two friends, Nathan Currin "Nadaddy" and Brad Allen "20 Cent" later replaced by Derek Mount "Chapstique". The group has released five studio albums, nine EPs, and two remix albums. They are often noted for their raucous, party-centric personae and eclectic mix of genres, ranging from rap metal to dance-pop.

In 2018, the remaining two members, Jacob and Joshua Olds, re-branded the group as FF5 and released their EP, El Compadre, on March 2, 2018.