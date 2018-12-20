Jacopo PeriBorn 10 August 1561. Died 12 August 1633
Jacopo Peri
1561-08-20
Jacopo Peri Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacopo Peri (20 August 1561 – 12 August 1633), known under the pseudonym Il Zazzerino, I was an Italian composer and singer of the transitional period between the Renaissance and Baroque styles, and is often called the inventor of opera. He wrote the first work to be called an opera today, Dafne (around 1597), and also the first opera to have survived to the present day, Euridice (1600).
Jacopo Peri Tracks
Works by Marini, Landi, Piccinini, d'India, Monteverdi, Trabaci, Peri, etc
Last played on
Euridice: Cruda morte, hai - Pur potesti
Euridice: Cruda morte, hai - Pur potesti
Euridice: Cruda morte, hai - Pur potesti
Last played on
Hor che gil augelli
Hor che gil augelli
Hor che gil augelli
Last played on
Euridice - Sc.2; Per quel vago boschetto
Euridice - Sc.2; Per quel vago boschetto
Euridice - Sc.2; Per quel vago boschetto
Ensemble
Last played on
Euridice - Sc.2; Per quel vago boschetto
Euridice - Sc.2; Per quel vago boschetto
Euridice - Sc.2; Per quel vago boschetto
Last played on
Euridice: Non piango e non sospiro
Euridice: Non piango e non sospiro
Euridice: Non piango e non sospiro
Last played on
Dunque fra torbid 'onde (from the Florentine Intermedi)
Dunque fra torbid 'onde (from the Florentine Intermedi)
Aria di Daphne: 'Per Quel Vago Bochetto' (from 'Euridice')
Aria di Daphne: 'Per Quel Vago Bochetto' (from 'Euridice')
Euridice – extract from scene 2
Euridice – extract from scene 2
Euridice – extract from scene 2
Last played on
end of Intermedi V from 1589
end of Intermedi V from 1589
end of Intermedi V from 1589
Last played on
Jacopo Peri Links
