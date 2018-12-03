Ty EnglandBorn 5 December 1963
Ty England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64b32f30-4f75-4f9e-a888-81567d2caa78
Ty England Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Tyler England (born December 5, 1963) is an American country music singer and guitarist. Initially a member of Garth Brooks's band, England began his solo career in 1995, recording a self-titled debut album on RCA Records. A second album, Two Ways to Fall, followed in 1996. Three years later, he recorded Highways & Dance Halls under the name Tyler England on Capitol Records, and Alive and Well and Livin' the Dream came in 2007 on the independent Triple T label. England has charted six singles on the country chart. His highest-charting single was his debut, "Should've Asked Her Faster", a No. 3 hit in late 1995.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ty England Tracks
Sort by
It Starts With "L"
Ty England
It Starts With "L"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Starts With "L"
Last played on
The Last Dance
Ty England
The Last Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Dance
Last played on
Stick To Your Guns
Ty England
Stick To Your Guns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stick To Your Guns
Last played on
Her Only Bad Habit Is Me
Ty England
Her Only Bad Habit Is Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Only Bad Habit Is Me
Last played on
The Blues Ain't News To Me
Ty England
The Blues Ain't News To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blues Ain't News To Me
Last played on
Redneck Son
Ty England
Redneck Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redneck Son
Last played on
Ive Been To Town
Ty England
Ive Been To Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ive Been To Town
Last played on
Too Many Highways
Ty England
Too Many Highways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Many Highways
Last played on
Never Say Never
Ty England
Never Say Never
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Say Never
Last played on
Ty England Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist