Gary Tyler England (born December 5, 1963) is an American country music singer and guitarist. Initially a member of Garth Brooks's band, England began his solo career in 1995, recording a self-titled debut album on RCA Records. A second album, Two Ways to Fall, followed in 1996. Three years later, he recorded Highways & Dance Halls under the name Tyler England on Capitol Records, and Alive and Well and Livin' the Dream came in 2007 on the independent Triple T label. England has charted six singles on the country chart. His highest-charting single was his debut, "Should've Asked Her Faster", a No. 3 hit in late 1995.