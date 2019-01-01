Orthodox Celts is a Serbian band which plays Irish folk music combined with rock elements. Despite their uncharacteristic genre in their home country, the band is one of the top acts of the Serbian rock scene and has influenced several younger Serbian bands, most notably Tir na n'Og and Irish Stew of Sindidun.

The band started their career performing traditional Irish songs and, gradually, introduced more and more of their own material (lyrics mostly written by the band's frontman Aleksandar "Aca Celtic" Petrović, music mostly written by band's violinist Ana Đokić). All their songs are in English, but the group has composed some purely instrumental songs as well. The band traditionally celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a large concert in Belgrade. The band also traditionally performs on the Belgrade Beer Fest, and is the only act that has appeared on every Belgrade Beer Fest so far (except Belgrade Beer Fest 2004, when a part of the program was cancelled due to technical problems).