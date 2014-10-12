Buddy AceBorn 11 November 1936. Died 24 December 1994
Buddy Ace Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmie Lee Land, known as Buddy Ace (November 11, 1936 – December 25, 1994) was an American Texas blues singer, billed as the "Silver Fox of the Blues."
Buddy Ace Tracks
True Love Money Can't Buy
