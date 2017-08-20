Péter KomlósBorn 25 October 1935. Died 2 May 2017
Péter Komlós
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64af7258-8921-47f6-b286-17e4096a0e7d
Péter Komlós Biography (Wikipedia)
Péter Komlós (25 October 1935– 2 May 2017) was a Hungarian violinist, known particularly as the founder of the Bartók String Quartet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Péter Komlós Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet in G minor (Op.10)
Claude Debussy
String Quartet in G minor (Op.10)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
String Quartet in G minor (Op.10)
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist