Cherry Glazerr
2012
Cherry Glazerr Biography (Wikipedia)
Cherry Glazerr is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2013. The current lineup consists of guitarist and lead vocalist Clementine Creevy, bassist Devin O'Brien and drummer Tabor Allen. The band's sound has transitioned from lo-fi, garage-rock in their debut release Haxel Princess in 2014, to a more polished rock sound, with elements of grunge punk and new wave, in their sophomore release Apocalipstick in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daddi
Cherry Glazerr
Daddi
Daddi (clean)
Cherry Glazerr
Daddi (clean)
Cry Baby
Cherry Glazerr
Cry Baby
Told You I'd Be With The Guys
Cherry Glazerr
Told You I'd Be With The Guys
Juicy Socks
Cherry Glazerr
Juicy Socks
Nurse Ratched
Cherry Glazerr
Nurse Ratched
Moon Dust
Cherry Glazerr
Moon Dust
Had Ten Dollaz
Cherry Glazerr
Had Ten Dollaz
Trash People
Cherry Glazerr
Trash People
Lucid Dreams
Cherry Glazerr
Lucid Dreams
Haxell Princess
Cherry Glazerr
Haxell Princess
Nuclear Bomb
Cherry Glazerr
Nuclear Bomb
Told You I'd Be With The Guys (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2017)
Cherry Glazerr
Told You I'd Be With The Guys (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2017)
Nurse Ratched (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2017)
Cherry Glazerr
Nurse Ratched (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2017)
