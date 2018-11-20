Cherry Glazerr is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2013. The current lineup consists of guitarist and lead vocalist Clementine Creevy, bassist Devin O'Brien and drummer Tabor Allen. The band's sound has transitioned from lo-fi, garage-rock in their debut release Haxel Princess in 2014, to a more polished rock sound, with elements of grunge punk and new wave, in their sophomore release Apocalipstick in 2017.