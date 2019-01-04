Samantha SangBorn 5 August 1953
Samantha Sang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/649a89f1-9e64-44d3-997a-5c1c45e8dd52
Samantha Sang Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheryl Lau "Samantha" Sang (born 5 August 1951) is an Australian singer from Melbourne who had an earlier career as Cheryl Gray. She had a number eight hit in Australia with "You Made Me What I Am" in 1967. By 1969, she had relocated to the United Kingdom, where she worked with the Bee Gees before returning to Australia in 1975. Sang reconnected with the Bee Gees in 1977 and had a number three hit with their song "Emotion" on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1978, which also peaked at number two in Australia and at number eleven in the United Kingdom. The related album, Emotion, reached the top 30 on Billboard 200 and included two other Hot 100 singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Samantha Sang Tracks
Sort by
Emotion
Samantha Sang
Emotion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk87.jpglink
Emotion
Last played on
You Keep Me Dancing
Samantha Sang
You Keep Me Dancing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Keep Me Dancing
Last played on
Emotion
Samantha Sang
Emotion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emotion
Last played on
Playlists featuring Samantha Sang
Samantha Sang Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist