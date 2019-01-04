Cheryl Lau "Samantha" Sang (born 5 August 1951) is an Australian singer from Melbourne who had an earlier career as Cheryl Gray. She had a number eight hit in Australia with "You Made Me What I Am" in 1967. By 1969, she had relocated to the United Kingdom, where she worked with the Bee Gees before returning to Australia in 1975. Sang reconnected with the Bee Gees in 1977 and had a number three hit with their song "Emotion" on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1978, which also peaked at number two in Australia and at number eleven in the United Kingdom. The related album, Emotion, reached the top 30 on Billboard 200 and included two other Hot 100 singles.