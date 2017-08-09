University of Minnesota Brass Band
University of Minnesota Brass Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64984c98-3347-4706-94c8-c95c3d67e891
Tracks
Sort by
1812 Overture
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
1812 Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
1812 Overture
Last played on
1812 Overture, Op 49
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
1812 Overture, Op 49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
1812 Overture, Op 49
Last played on
The Year 1812, Op 49
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Year 1812, Op 49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Year 1812, Op 49
Performer
Last played on
1812 Overture, Op 49
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
1812 Overture, Op 49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
1812 Overture, Op 49
Last played on
Back to artist