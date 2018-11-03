Cedric “Im” BrooksBorn 1943. Died 3 May 2013
Cedric “Im” Brooks
1943
Cedric “Im” Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Cedric "Im" Brooks (1943 – 3 May 2013) was a Jamaican saxophonist and flautist known for his solo recordings and as a member of The Mystic Revelation of Rastafari, The Sound Dimensions, Divine Light, The Light of Saba, and The Skatalites.
Cedric “Im” Brooks Tracks
Songbird
Full Time
Mun Dun Gu
Give Rasta Glory
Right On Rasta
Silent Force
Glory to Sounds
Idelburg
Shaft
Sound
The Light Of Saba
