Georges-Émile Tanguay (5 June 1893 – 24 November 1964) was a Canadian composer, organist, pianist, and music educator. An associate of the Canadian Music Centre, his compositional output is relatively small; consisting of 4 orchestral works, 4 chamber music pieces, 9 works for solo piano, 2 works for solo organ, and 4 choral works. The library at Université Laval holds many of his original manuscripts and his personal papers. In 2018, to mark the Canadian Sesquicentennial, a performance of Tanguay's Pavane was recorded by the Symphonova Orchestra. The recording is available through the Canadian Music Centre.