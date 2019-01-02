Endaf EmlynBorn 31 July 1944
Endaf Emlyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6f1.jpg
1944-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6494bda5-6ac1-4478-a59f-020322ace4eb
Endaf Emlyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Endaf Emlyn (born 31 July 1944) is a Welsh musician, film and television director.
Emlyn was born in Bangor, Wales. He began his television career as scriptwriter and presenter for HTV Wales, but had a simultaneous career as a musician. In 1983 he began to make his name as a director, with the documentary Shampw, which won the Spirit of the Festival award at the Celtic Film and Television Festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Endaf Emlyn Tracks
Yn Yr Haf
Endaf Emlyn
Yn Yr Haf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Yn Yr Haf
Last played on
Paranoia
Endaf Emlyn
Paranoia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Paranoia
Last played on
Santiago
Endaf Emlyn
Santiago
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Santiago
Last played on
Bandit Yr Andes
Endaf Emlyn
Bandit Yr Andes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Bandit Yr Andes
Last played on
Dwynwen
Endaf Emlyn
Dwynwen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Dwynwen
Last played on
Aros Am Y Dyn
Endaf Emlyn
Aros Am Y Dyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Aros Am Y Dyn
Last played on
Macrall Wedi Ffrio
Endaf Emlyn
Macrall Wedi Ffrio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Macrall Wedi Ffrio
Last played on
Salem Yn Y Wlad
Endaf Emlyn
Salem Yn Y Wlad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Salem Yn Y Wlad
Last played on
Un Nos Ola' Leuad
Endaf Emlyn
Un Nos Ola' Leuad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Un Nos Ola' Leuad
Last played on
Dawnsionara
Endaf Emlyn
Dawnsionara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Dawnsionara
Last played on
Madryn
Endaf Emlyn
Madryn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Madryn
Last played on
Lili'r Dŵr
Endaf Emlyn
Lili'r Dŵr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Lili'r Dŵr
Last played on
Evan Edward Lloyd
Endaf Emlyn
Evan Edward Lloyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Evan Edward Lloyd
Last played on
Nôl I'r Fro
Endaf Emlyn
Nôl I'r Fro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Nôl I'r Fro
Last played on
Sian Owen Ty'n Y Fawnog
Endaf Emlyn
Sian Owen Ty'n Y Fawnog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Sian Owen Ty'n Y Fawnog
Last played on
Fuoch Chi 'Rioed Yn Morio
Endaf Emlyn
Fuoch Chi 'Rioed Yn Morio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z145t.jpglink
Fuoch Chi 'Rioed Yn Morio
Last played on
Endaf Emlyn Links
