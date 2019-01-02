Endaf Emlyn (born 31 July 1944) is a Welsh musician, film and television director.

Emlyn was born in Bangor, Wales. He began his television career as scriptwriter and presenter for HTV Wales, but had a simultaneous career as a musician. In 1983 he began to make his name as a director, with the documentary Shampw, which won the Spirit of the Festival award at the Celtic Film and Television Festival.