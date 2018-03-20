Dennis O'NeillWelsh tenor. Born 25 February 1948
Dennis O'Neill
1948-02-25
Dennis O'Neill Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis O'Neill CBE (born 25 February 1948) is a Welsh operatic tenor and recording artist.
Y Deryn Pur
Dennis O'Neill
Y Deryn Pur
Y Deryn Pur
Bugail Aberdyfi
Dennis O'Neill
Bugail Aberdyfi
Bugail Aberdyfi
Arafa Don
Dennis O'Neill
Arafa Don
Arafa Don
La Ricordanza
Dennis O'Neill
La Ricordanza
La Ricordanza
Caro mio ben (O gentle maid, hear now my sighs)
Dennis O'Neill
Dennis O'Neill
Caro mio ben (O gentle maid, hear now my sighs)
Caro mio ben (O gentle maid, hear now my sighs)
NESSUN DORMA
Dennis O'Neill
NESSUN DORMA
NESSUN DORMA
She moved through the fair
Dennis O'Neill
She moved through the fair
She moved through the fair
Caro Mio Ben
Dennis O'Neill
Caro Mio Ben
Caro Mio Ben
I Puritani; Act 1 scene 3 (conclusion): 'Ma tu gia mi fuggi'
Vincenzo Bellini
Choir
Vincenzo Bellini
I Puritani; Act 1 scene 3 (conclusion): 'Ma tu gia mi fuggi'
I Puritani; Act 1 scene 3 (conclusion): 'Ma tu gia mi fuggi'
Choir
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emdfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1991-09-13T04:44:09
13
Sep
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efb6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-12T04:44:09
12
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1988
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e954fx
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-22T04:44:09
22
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1988
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er4rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-04T04:44:09
4
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
